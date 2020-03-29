Anderson .Paak launches new colouring club for kids in quarantine

Anderson .Paak has launched a new colouring club for children self-isolating due to coronavirus.

A new edition of #PaintWithPaak will land every Friday, and the first edition is available now.

Hosted through the @paakhouse Instagram account, a new black-and-white image of the rapper is able to be downloaded and then coloured in as “something else to keep the little ones occupied”.

“Shouts out to all you parents out there sticking tape to the walls,” Paak writes on Instagram, promising that his favourite entries will get “showered with something special”.

The rapper is the latest of dozens of artists to start new projects and schemes for fans while the world self-isolates due to the continued Covid-19 outbreak, from live streams to covers and Q&As.

Musicians such as R.E.M‘s Michael Stipe, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and Neil Diamond have turned their most famous hits into new instructional coronavirus-themed safety videos, while The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers shared a video of him washing his hands while singing ‘Mr Brightside’.

Christine & The Queens, meanwhile, is hosted nightly live streams from her studio, while Troye Sivan is supporting out-of-work freelance creatives.

Anderson .Paak released his most recent album ‘Ventura’ last year – in a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “The Californian rapper and crooner continues his series of brilliant, self-mythologising records, and there’s a distinct sense of a chapter coming to a close.”