Listen to Anderson .Paak’s ‘Lockdown’ remix with J.I.D, Noname and Jay Rock

Anderson .Paak has shared a thought-provoking remix of his recent track ‘Lockdown’, featuring J.I.D, Noname and Jay Rock – listen to it below.

The song’s original version, which reflects on the global protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, arrived on June 19, the unofficial US holiday known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the US.

Now, the Aftermath signee has dropped a a star-studded remix which keeps with the original version’s same themes, with J.I.D. rapping, “Have you had your coffee this evening, Karen?/ ‘Cause you seem a little off/ All the black girls missin’ and endin’ up inside the coffins/ But you mad when they “#BlackLivesMatter” on front your sidewalks.”

Advertisement

Aside from also featuring Noname, the remix also includes TDE rapper Jay Rock’s verse that appeared in the song’s video but not on the studio version of ‘Lockdown’.

Listen to Anderson .Paak’s ‘Lockdown’ remix below:

The video for ‘Lockdown’ was directed by Dave Meyers. In the clip, .Paak, Jay Rock, Syd of The Internet, SiR, Dominic Fike and Dumbfoundead go to a diner after a protest. .Paak ends the video at home, crafting ‘Lockdown’ at his piano, which wakes his son up. The video concludes with them both on the couch, .Paak in tears.

It ends with the Black Lives Matter logo of a fist, created from the names of those who have lost their lives to police brutality, and a collection of signatures from various musicians and celebrities sending “love.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after some doubt that the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA’s) would be happening at all, the event is going full-steam ahead and have unleashed its list of nominees, which includes Anderson .Paak.

While the video to beat is for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s mega-collab ‘Rain On Me’ – which is up for seven awards – .Paak has been nominated in the Video For Good category for ‘Lockdown’.