Anderson .Paak reflects on being homeless: “Music was my fighting chance”

Anderson .Paak has opened up on being homeless in the past as he prepares to play a series of benefit concerts in the US.

The Californian artist will perform at iHeart Radio‘s Modelo Fighting Chance Concert Series next month, with shows scheduled to take place in San Francisco, Atlanta, and New York City.

Money raised from the dates will go to the International Rescue Committee, who provide financial aid, education, safety and more to those involved in conflict, disasters, or facing personal struggles.

Speaking in a promotional video for the upcoming series, .Paak highlighted the importance of the cause and his partnership as he reflected on being homeless himself in his earlier life.

“As someone who’s struggled, who not too long ago had no job or place to call home, I know the importance of being given a fighting chance,” he said. “Music was my fighting chance. Now, I’m thankful to team up with Modelo to give those in need a shot at proving what they’re made of.”

.Paak added: “Together we’ll spread our message and support refugees, immigrants, and Americans in need. My music has given me the opportunity to help others who have a fighting spirit.”

