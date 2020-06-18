Anderson .Paak to share new single ‘Lockdown’ on Juneteenth

Anderson .Paak has announced he’s releasing a new single tomorrow (June 19) titled ‘Lockdown’.

The Aftermath musician took to Instagram earlier today (June 18) to share two pieces of artwork along with the caption: “Dropping Juneteenth #LockDown.”

In the first of the two images, .Paak is seen sporting a face mask while holding a sign that reads, “The people are rising.” It also features a list of names of people killed at the hands of the police, including George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

The second image shows .Paak holding up his fist with a group that includes Jay Rock and Syd of The Internet, both of whom are included in a list of names under a ‘Special Thanks’ banner.

The new song will arrive tomorrow on June 19. The date is also known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the US.

Earlier this year, Anderson .Paak launched a new colouring club for children self-isolating due to coronavirus.

Hosted through the @paakhouse Instagram account, a new black-and-white image of the rapper will land every Friday, which will be available to download and then coloured in as “something else to keep the little ones occupied”.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake and .Paak have teamed up for a new song ‘Don’t Slack’.

The collaboration features in the new Trolls World Tour animated movie, in which Timberlake both stars and serves as executive producer of the soundtrack.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, Timberlake said of the collaboration: “I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project. We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too.”