André 3000 announces first ‘New Blue Sun’ tour dates

André 3000 has announced a first series of tour dates behind his recent experimental flute album ‘New Blue Sun’.

Last year, the Outkast rapper returned with a surprise new 87-minute long project which saw him collaborate with stars of the jazz scene and make a serene, experimental opus.

Beginning next week, he will head out on the road for a series of tour dates across the US. At the shows, he will be accompanied by a number of his ‘New Blue Sun’ collaborators including Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time today (January 24) and you can buy your tickets here.

André 3000 2024 US tour dates:

JANUARY 2024

29 – Brooklyn, NY, Crown Hill Theatre

31 – New York, NY, Blue Note Jazz Club (8pm show)

31 – New York, NY, Blue Note Jazz Club (10.30pm show)

FEBRUARY 2024

1 – New York, NY, Blue Note Jazz Club (8pm show)

1 – New York, NY, Blue Note Jazz Club (10.30pm show)

2 – New York, NY, Blue Note Jazz Club (8pm show)

2 – New York, NY, Blue Note Jazz Club (10.30pm show)

5 – Brooklyn, NY, St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

6 – Brooklyn, NY, St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

8 – Detroit, MI, Cliff Bell’s

9 – Detroit, MI, The Chapel at Masonic Temple (7pm show)

9 – Detroit, MI, The Chapel at Masonic Temple (10pm show)

12 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

13 – Chicago, IL, Salt Shed

15 – Chicago, IL, Garfield Park Conservatory (7pm show)

15 – Chicago, IL, Garfield Park Conservatory (9pm show)

20 – San Francisco, CA, Bimbo’s 365 Club

22 – San Francisco, CA, Bimbo’s 365 Club

24 – San Francisco, CA, The Independent (7pm show)

24 – San Francisco, CA, The Independent (9pm show)

27 – Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

28 – Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

29 – Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

MARCH 2024

2 – Atlanta, GA, Center Stage Theater

5 – Los Angeles, CA, The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

6 – Los Angeles, CA, The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

7 – Los Angeles, CA, The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

8 – Los Angeles, CA, The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

9 – Los Angeles, CA, The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

After the new album’s release, its unusual, spectacularly wordy titles garnered significant attention. The tracklist includes songs titled ‘I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time’ and ‘The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?’, as well as the more poetic-sounding ‘Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens’.

Elsewhere, André 3000 has said a collaboration with SAULT is on the cards, revealing that he has spent time in the studio with the mysterious collective, while Ja Rule has said that he’s “heartbroken” that André 3000 doesn’t want to rap anymore.