André 3000 once turned down a collaboration with Moby because the producer was hated by too many people

The Outkast rapper also refused to hug Moby at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.

According to Moby, André 3000 once turned down a collaboration with him because he was hated by too many people.

Moby’s new book, Then It Fell Apart, is a sequel to his 2017 memoir Porcelain. Documenting his personal and professional life in the wake of 1999’s ‘Play’ album, several excerpts from the book have already gone viral.

In one part of the book, Moby opened up on dating a pre-fame Lana Del Rey, while in another he recounted briefly being involved with actress Natalie Portman, which she has since denied.

In another passage from Then It Fell Apart, Moby recounts the time he was at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards and he approached André 3000, a former tourmate, and tried to hug him, after which the OutKast rapper “quickly stepped backward.”

Moby then says he asked 3 Stacks if he’d be up for collaborating on some new music, to which André allegedly replied, “Moby, you know I like you, but just too many people are hating on you right now.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Moby’s Then It Fell Apart is out now via Faber & Faber.

Last year, Moby sold his record collection for charity.

The collection included signed LPs, rare releases and test pressings, with the various items – many of which were used during his DJ sets at such New York City clubs as Mars, Nasa, and the Shelter – were sold in June, 2018.