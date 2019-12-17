André 3000 opens up about his writer’s block: “My focus is not there”

André 3000 has discussed his recent difficulties in coming up with music in a new interview.

Speaking to Rick Rubin for his Broken Record podcast, the Outkast legend explained that he’s been struggling to put together a “serious project”. “I haven’t been making much music, man,” he admitted.

“My focus is not there, my confidence is not there. I tinker… I tinker a lot. Like I would just go to my piano and just sit my iPhone down and record what I’m doing. Move my fingers around. I haven’t been motivated enough to make a serious project. I’d like to, but it’s just not coming,” the rapper added.

In 2018, André release the ‘Look Ma, No Hands’ EP which focused on his relationship with his parents, but has yet to release a debut album – and it seems as though fans may still have a little longer to wait. Listen to ‘Me & My (To Bury Your Parents)’ from last year’s EP, which also included a 17-minute jazz excursion, below.

“In my own self, I’m trying to figure out where I sit,” he told Rubin. “I don’t even know what I am. Maybe I’m nothing. Maybe my history is kind of handicapping in a way.

“So I’m just trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now. What makes me feel the best is when I do these random kind of instrumental things. They make me feel the most rebellious.” You can listen to the full Broken Record interview here.

Despite the admission, earlier this year (September 17) André was rumoured to be working on a new record with Dr Dre after another US rapper seemingly revealed their collaboration.

Thurz was being interviewed on the Real 92.3-FM’s Homegrown Radio show in Los Angeles when he spoke about the experience of working with Dre in the studio.

While discussing the famous faces that drop by when recording with a hip-hop icon like Dre, he seemingly let slip that André 3000 had made an appearance himself.

“3 Stacks [André 3000] was in there,” he said. When asked by host DJ Hed if new music is on the horizon, he responded: “He’s got an album.”