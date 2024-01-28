André 3000 on his influence on music: “Every artist is a catalyst artist”

André 3000 has shared what he thinks about his musical legacy, and the artists that inspired his latest release.

Earlier this week, the music innovator went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his latest album ‘New Blue Sun‘ – a record of flute instrumental music – and upcoming tour. The host asked 3000 what he meant when he called himself “a catalyst artist.”

The host was referring to the rapper’s interview last year with NPR, where he said: “I’ve noticed that I’m a catalyst kind of artist… I’m being used in ways to be watched, to be inspiring to people. And to me, that’s the best thing ever, man; to inspire someone else to do something else.”

3000 replied to Colbert: “Every artist is a catalyst artist, but – we [him and Big Boi as OutKast] started this when we were 17 – I’ve lived long enough to see it [his artistry] affect other artists. And it’s like, ‘Woah!’. You’re happy that you meant something.”

When asked about who influenced him, 3000 cited jazz innovators George Clinton, Sly Stone, Jimi Hendrix, John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy as well as Southern hip-hop juggernauts Underground Kingz, 8-ball & MJG, Odd Squad, and electronic group Kraftwerk.

Last November, the Atlanta heavyweight released his debut solo album, ‘New Blue Sun’. Ahead of its release, he shocked fans by revealing his long-awaited full-length effort has “no bars” and would be an instrumental jazz album. On the show, Colbert asked about 3000 about his love for flutes, to which he said the instrument is “the closest thing to singing… you’re actually hearing a human’s wind.”

The OutKast member also performed ‘That Night in Hawaii When I Turned Into a Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Shit Was Wild’ on Colbert.

Beforehand, he explained his inspiration behind the song – saying: “It was a reference to a ceremony that I had in Hawaii, and on the second day of the ceremony, I actually became the panther. It was an ayahuasca session. I don’t know the details of how it happened, but my face contorted, and my body started making noises, like, ‘grrrr.’ So on the song, I’m mimicking that sound.”

In other news, 3000 announced the ‘New Blue Sun Live’ North American tour that will kick off on January 29 in New York. The musician will stop in major cities such as Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Visit here for tickets.

The ‘Hey Ya’ star also revealed he has a collaboration with SAULT on the way, while Ja Rule has said that he’s “heartbroken” that André 3000 doesn’t want to rap anymore.