André 3000, Sampha and more for line-up of Dorset’s We Out Here 2024

Artists set to appear at this year’s We Out Here festival have been announced, with André 3000, Sampha and more leading the line-up. Find ticket details below.

The 2024 edition is set to take place at the usual spot at Wimborne St Giles in Dorset, and will span across August 15 and August 18.

Now, Gilles Peterson’s award-winning weekender has announced over 100 new artists joining the bill for this year’s instalment, including André 3000.

For the OutKast icon, the upcoming headline slot at We Out Here will mark his first UK live show to be announced for 2024, and will follow on from his recent captivating flute album ‘New Blue Sun’.

Alongside André 3000, Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriter Sampha is set to deliver an ethereal performance at the event, featuring tracks from his latest album, ‘Lahai’, while Grammy award-winning American rapper Black Thought has also been added to the line-up.

Corinne Bailey Rae has been added to the bill, set to perform songs from her latest album, ‘Black Rainbows.’, as has R&B/Soul legend Dee Dee Bridgewater, acclaimed house music producer Louie Vega, UK rap and grime artist CASIDEAD and afrobeat pioneer Ebo Taylor.

Mercury Prize-nominated DJ/producer Floating Points and electronic duo Mount Kimbie have also been booked to play live electronic hybrid sets across the 2024 instalment.

“We’re really excited to announce the full lineup for We Out Here 2024…edition 5,” said founder & curator Gilles Peterson in a press release. “I can’t tell you how much I value this gathering of all the musical tribes, and this lineup might be our most wide-spanning and eclectic yet.”

As well as featuring countless artists across the Main Stage And Big Top, We Out Here will also host a variety of alternative stages and attractions across the weekend, dedicated to highlighting new and emerging talent.

The Sanctuary will also be making a return – a relaxing space near the lake for those who are looking for a place to relax. Additionally, wellness talks and family activities will be available. Find tickets here.

In other André 3000 news, the musician’s solo LP arrived 17 years after OutKast’s sixth and final studio effort, 2006’s ‘Idlewild’. Since then, he had distanced himself from making music.

Clocking in at 87 minutes, the project consists of minimalist and experimental flute music. Fans were told ahead of the record’s arrival that it would contain “no bars”, beats or vocals. The LP’s opening track is titled: ‘I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time’.

Following its release, he later announced a ‘New Blue Sun Live’ tour. It kicked off on January 29 in Brooklyn, NY, and the musician is set to make stops in major cities such as Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.