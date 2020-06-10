André 3000 sells shirts to benefit Movement For Black Lives

André 3000 is selling a new line of shirts to benefit the Movement For Black Lives, an organisation dedicated to fighting racial injustice.

The OutKast rapper has shared 13 different T-shirts with slogans including “across cultures, darker people suffer most. why?”, “breathe”, “can one rest in peace & violence?”, “obviously oblivious” and more. Proceeds from the shirt sales will be given to Movement For Black Lives for three days.

In a post on his website André wrote: “Something very important is happening all over the world and it is happening to all of us. How does it make you feel?

“For 3 days, a selection of shirts inspired by a collection of my jumpsuits will be sold and 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Movement for Black Lives to aid in their fight to end police brutality & racial injustice against Black people. This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism. It takes all of us. BLACK LIVES MATTER … at a minimum.

Order yours and see all the designs at andre3000.com.”

Andre 3000 has a merch collab for the Black Lives Matter movement I want them all pic.twitter.com/dMP0rfpTNK — TK (@iice_coldd) June 10, 2020

The artist’s initiative comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who was killed in police custody on May 25. Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Global protests calling for his justice and a renewed push for racial equality have since followed. Many high-profile musicians including Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Jay-Z have lent their voices of support to the movement.

