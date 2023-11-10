Andrea Bocelli announced as first headline act for BST Hyde Park 2024

Andrea Bocelli has been confirmed as the first headliner set to appear at the 2024 edition of BST Hyde Park.

Announced today (November 10), the renowned classical singer is set to headline the London festival on Friday, July 5, and is the only artist yet to be announced for next year’s instalment.

Not only does the upcoming performance mark the only show in the UK that Bocelli is set to play throughout 2024, but it also marks a milestone for the live music series itself, as the booking marks the first time that BST Hyde Park has ever been headlined by a classical musician.

2024 will also see the artist – who has previously sold 90million records and performed for Popes, Presidents and royalty – celebrate the 30th anniversary of his career.

“I am delighted to see how today this anniversary has become a celebration for many: a collective way to celebrate three decades of music and excitement, of memories and feelings, that can bloom to life to the notes of a score each time,” Bocelli said of the upcoming celebration.

“Hyde Park is the perfect place for coming together to celebrate my 30th anniversary and reimagine it as a springboard propelling us into the future, imbued with positivity and the power of good.

“Celebrating it here is sure to be unforgettable, in the vast green lung from which London has been drawing breath for hundreds of years, in this park that is the embodiment of a glorious chapter in the history of a nation, of a continent, of a civilisation… and also of so much wonderful music that has rung out here, nourishing it in its wake.”

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, added: “We have wanted to host Andrea Bocelli in Hyde Park for many years and so it’s a great honour for us that we are able to share this special moment with him and his loyal fans. There can be no bigger occasion for all music than experiencing the world’s greatest tenor in London’s Hyde Park.”

Tickets for the BST Hyde Park show headlined by Bocelli go on sale next Wednesday (November 15) at 10am GMT. You can purchase them here.

Headliners for who appeared at BST Hyde Park this year included Lana Del Rey, P!nk, Take That, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Guns N’ Roses and BLACKPINK.

The news of the classical singer coming to BST arrives after it was confirmed that he is the latest artist to star in the annual Christmas advert for John Lewis.

Sung in Italian, his track ‘Festa’ was written and produced by Italian duo Le Feste Antonacci specifically for the ad, and had its lyrics written for and approved by the renowned classical singer.

As well as featuring on the ad – which has become an annual staple over the holidays – the track is also released as a special deluxe version of his album ‘A Family Christmas’.

10p from every track download will be donated to charity by Decca between the period of November 9 2023 and April 30 2024. The proceeds will be split between Action for Children and Home-Start UK – you can find out more about the charities here and here.