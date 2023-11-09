John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 revealed with Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Festa’

Andrea Bocelli has been confirmed as the latest artist to star in the annual Christmas advert for John Lewis. Check out the new track ‘Festa’ in the advert below.

Sung in Italian, the track was written and produced by Italian duo Le Feste Antonacci specifically for the John Lewis advert, and had its lyrics written for and approved by the renowned classical singer.

It also comes alongside a heartwarming new ad, ‘Snapper, the perfect Christmas tree’, which follows the story of a young boy who lovingly nurtures a plant from seed, believing that it will grow into the perfect Christmas tree.

Instead, the plant ends up mischievous Venus flytrap which, after some deliberation, is embraced by the family in what becomes a new tradition for them. It comes with the strapline ‘Let Your Traditions Grow’, and looks to have people embrace the unexpected, rather than be blinded by conventional ‘perfection’.

Available today (November 9) via Decca, the new track ‘Festa’ is the latest to be featured in the annual advert by John Lewis – which has become a staple of the festive period in recent years.

“I am delighted to take part in this wonderful and unique tradition of Christmas storytelling,” said Bocelli of his contribution. “It is very special for me given the great support this will bring to both the John Lewis and Andrea Bocelli foundations. Joy to all of your worlds this Christmas!”

Similarly, Charlotte Lock, the Customer Director for John Lewis, explained that the approach for the 2023 advert was inspired as the retailer did not want to become “predictable” in their Christmas ads, and sought to enlist a new, original track from an artist rather than continue its tradition of using a cover of a well-known ballad.

As well as featuring on ‘Snapper, the perfect Christmas tree’, the track will also be released as a special deluxe version of Bocelli’s album ‘A Family Christmas’.

Made alongside the singer’s son Matteo and daughter Virginia, the deluxe album is set for release tomorrow (November 10) and can be pre-ordered here. The advert will also be broadcast on television for the first time tomorrow evening.

10p from every track download will be donated to charity by Decca between the period of November 9 2023 and April 30 2024. The proceeds will be split between Action for Children and Home-Start UK – you can find out more about the charities here and here.

Last year’s instalment from John Lewis saw the retailer include a cover of Blink-182‘s ‘All The Small Things’, and followed the narrative of a middle-aged man as he learns how to skateboard.

2021’s advert was soundtracked by a cover of Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder‘s 1984 hit ‘Together In Electric Dreams’ by Lola Young.

Prior to that, Elton John previously revealed he was paid £5million to star in the 2018 edition of the advert, while viewers in 2017, unimpressed with Elbow’s cover of The Beatles’ ‘Golden Slumbers’, complained that they weren’t brought to tears by the commercial, as had become customary with past editions.

Other artists to have contributed music to the yearly campaign include Lily Allen, Aurora, Gabrielle Aplin and Tom Odell. It has featured covers of acts such as John Lennon, Oasis, The Smiths and Keane.