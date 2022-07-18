Andrew Bird cancels his Shepherds Bush Empire show because of the heatwave

Andrew Bird has cancelled his upcoming performance at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire due to the ongoing heatwave.

Bird was due to play the revered venue tomorrow (July 19) in support of his 13th studio album, last month’s ‘Inside Problems’. However, temperatures in London are predicted to hit 40 degrees Celsius (at the time of writing) by Tuesday afternoon, resulting in Bird cancelling his show.

Taking to Twitter today (July 18), Bird offered up apologies to fans saying to go ahead with the event poses a risk. “Between the heat wave keeping folks from getting to the show and the risk it poses during unprecedented times, this is our best option to keep everyone safe. My apologies,” Bird wrote.

He continued the thread to say: “Hope we can make it up and maybe hit some other spots soon, we’ll see.”

The US singer/songwriter announced his follow-up to 2020’s ‘Hark!’ back in April, releasing a new single, ‘Underlands’, to coincide with the news.

Speaking about ‘Inside Problems’ at the time, Bird said: “I have so much fun taking my ideas apart before they really have defined themselves as distinct songs, when they’re still in that amoeba-like state.

“I love the feeling of chasing ideas and having them split off and go hang out with another idea and then butting them up against each other to see if they talk to each other.”