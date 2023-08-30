Andrew Cushin shares new single ‘Just Like You’d Want Me To’

Andrew Cushin has shared his latest single ‘Just Like You’d Want Me To’ from his forthcoming LP ‘Waiting For The Rain’. Check it out below.

‘Just Like You’d Want Me To’ is the sixth single to be released from Cushin’s debut album following ‘It’s Coming Round Again‘, ‘4.5%’, ‘You’ll Be Free’, ‘Dream For A Moment’ and ‘Wor Flags‘. His LP, ‘Waiting For The Rain’, is set for release on September 29 via ‘Strap Originals’.

In a press release for the track, Cushin said: “It’s a song about resilience, hope and inner belief, standing tall and knowing that better days are gonna come. ‘We’ll do no wrong if you keep singing along’ is one of my favourite lines from the entire record, it means to me that by the power of music, everything will be okay.”

Louis Tomlinson and The Libertines’ Pete Doherty joined forces with their respective record labels to release Cushin’s album. Tomlinson and Doherty bonded over their mutual admiration for the artist, who is signed to Doherty’s ‘Strap Originals’ label.

Both Tomlinson and Cushin met last year after the former caught Cushin’s appearance on the Sky Sports show Soccer AM. After being impressed by his performance, he offered him a support slot in London, which then led to support shows across the US and Europe through 2023.

Later this year, following the release of ‘Waiting For The Rain’ Cushin is also set to embark on a UK headline tour, including two nights at Newcastle’s prestigious City Hall. Tickets and a full list of tour dates can be found here.

Although he signed to Doherty’s record label back in October 2021, this was far from the first time that the 23-year-old songwriter has received backing from an indie legend. Back in 2020, the rising star also joined forces with Noel Gallagher, and the two released the track ‘Where’s My Family Gone’.