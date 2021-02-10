Andrew Lloyd Webber shares musical dedication to Handforth Parish Council’s Jackie Weaver

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the latest musician to parody the viral Handforth Parish Council meeting – watch his dedication to Jackie Weaver below.

The meeting, held over Zoom in December, went viral on social media last week, owing to the chaotic nature of its arguments and discussions over town planning.

It’s already been reimagined as a musical, an indie song and a drill record, and now Webber, together with singer-songwriter and actor Carrie Hope Fletcher, has dedicated a newly penned, piano parody to protagonist Jackie Weaver.

“A song for Jackie Weaver, we all love you!” Webber wrote alongside the almost two-minute clip he posted to Instagram, which sees him playing the piano from his home while Fletcher sings from her home.

“Music and lyrics by Academy Award winning Andrew Lloyd Webber & Don Black. Performed by @carriehopefletcher,” the caption added.

Webber later said his friends in the US think he’s “mad” for writing the song, telling Good Morning Britain that they have been asking “Who on earth is Jackie Weaver?”

“A friend from New York called last night and woke me up and said ‘Who is Jackie Weaver?’ and I said ‘Well, it’s a very British thing’,” Webber said.

The attention the Handforth Parish Council meeting has drawn on the internet this week is down to 17-year-old Shaan Ali, who has been watching local council meetings in his spare time to help with his Politics A-Level.

“I guess I’m just fascinated by what local authorities do and the role they play up and down the country,” he told the BBC.

It’s not the first time that Webber has hopped on a viral moment. Last year, he shared an unlikely take on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s joint single ‘WAP’.

Meanwhile, Jackie Weaver has said she would like Helen Mirren to play her in a film.

Appearing on The Project yesterday (February 9) to discuss her newfound internet fame, Weaver was asked by host Carrie Bickmore which actress she would like to play her in a film.

“Oh! Helen Mirren. I think definitely Helen,” Weaver said.