Andrew W.K. and Kat Dennings announce engagement

Andrew W.K. and WandaVision star Kat Dennings have announced their engagement.

The pair began dating earlier this year, and confirmed they were set to marry in a series of social media posts yesterday (May 13).

“Don’t mind if I do,” Dennings wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of her new engagement ring while holding hands with the ‘Party Hard’ singer and tagging his official account.

W.K. also revealed the news to his followers, sharing a ring emoji along with the same photo Dennings posted, and another picture of the pair kissing.

See the announcements below.

The news of the engagement comes after W.K. revealed earlier this month that he was set to release a new album called ‘God Is Partying’ later this year.

The rocker’s fifth studio effort is due to drop on September 10 via Napalm Records, and was previewed upon its announcement by first single ‘I’m In Heaven’.

The album is W.K.’s first since his 2018 LP ‘You’re Not Alone’. Reviewing that record, NME awarded it four stars and declared that W.K. was “still partying hard”.

It added: “He might just be the all essential boost of positivity and endurance that we didn’t know we needed. The lure of the party, it seems, is stronger than ever.”

Dennings, meanwhile, recently spoke to NME about her future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe following her role as Darcy Lewis in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision.

Reviewing the season finale of WandaVision, NME wrote: “The real heartbreak is saved for the final moments of the series as Wanda finally says goodbye to Vision, to her kids, and to the dream of a life she never got to live.

“For a franchise that once killed off half the population of the human race, it’s a testament to creator Jac Schaeffer’s writing (and to Olsen and Bettany’s remarkable performances) that WandaVision lands the most emotionally affecting scenes in the MCU.”