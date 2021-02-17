Watch the intense video for Andrew W.K.’s comeback single ‘Babalon’

Andrew W.K. has returned with his brand new metal-infused single ‘Babalon’ – you can watch the intense new video for his comeback song below.

The track marks the self-proclaimed ‘God of Partying”s first new music since the arrival of his 2018 album ‘You’re Not Alone’, and is also his first official release with Napalm Records.

‘Babalon’ has been released today (February 17) and has been accompanied by a Phem C. Palmer-directed clip, which prominently features W.K. as he performs the song while being watched by a series of lookalikes.

Speaking about the desired impact of the clip, conceptual director Michael R.C. said: “With ‘Babalon’, we wanted the audience to slink back down Andrew’s tower and storm the gateway to the city of pyramids with him, or someone who looks like him.

“We had all been working really hard to lay thee gagging monster down, so it would dwell forever in the chasm of frivolous forming. All these images come from there, from where it’s going. That’s where we put Andrew.

“Consciousness hasn’t opened reality, only nightmares. Zone-out now,” he added.

‘Babalon’ is available to purchase on a limited edition red and blue 7″ vinyl (featuring the instrumental track ‘The Party Gods’ as the B-side). Each record comes with a pair of 3D glasses which have been autographed by W.K..

Back in 2018, W.K. offered to pay for a fan’s speeding ticket after they were stopped by police for driving too fast while apparently listening to one of W.K.’s songs.