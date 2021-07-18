Andrew W.K. shares rhapsodic new song and music video ‘Everybody Sins’

Andrew W.K. has released ‘Everybody Sins’, the third single from his forthcoming fifth album ‘God Is Partying’.

The song features a rhapsodic chorus with glam rock backing singing and gritty, metal guitar riffs – listen below. It also comes with a music video in which the singer is at points depicted as a screaming demon, left in a manic state and covered in blood.

‘Everybody Sins’ follows ‘Babalon‘ and ‘I’m In Heaven‘, which were released earlier this year.

Advertisement

Andrew – full name Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier – said in a statement: “When we started working on the video for ‘Everybody Sins’, the director and I were scheming and straining over some of the choreography and camera moves.

“Now, I do realise some people will say life’s too short to scheme and strain like this. And others will say life’s too short NOT to scheme and strain. Still, other people will say both these approaches are incorrect. And what do I say? Everything I just said in the video for ‘Everybody Sins’.”

‘God Is Partying’, which is released on September 10 via Napalm Records, will be Fetterly Wilkes-Krier’s first album since 2018’s ‘You’re Not Alone’.

Reviewing that record, NME awarded it four stars and declared that W.K. was “still partying hard”.

Advertisement

Writer Nick Reilly added: “He might just be the all essential boost of positivity and endurance that we didn’t know we needed. The lure of the party, it seems, is stronger than ever.”