News Music News

Celebrated DJ and Primal Scream producer Andrew Weatherall has died

He was 56.

Nick Reilly
Andrew Weatherall (Picture: John Barrett)

Celebrated DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall has died at the age of 56, it has been confirmed.

Weatherall, known for his production on seminal records such as Primal Scream‘s ‘Screamadelica’, passed away this morning (February 17) after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

“We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London,” a statement from his family confirmed.

“The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.”

As well as being an acclaimed producer, Weatherall also attracted great acclaim for his work as a DJ – providing a new twist on tracks including the Happy Mondays‘ Hallelujah, New Order‘s ‘World In Motion’ and Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’.

Primal Scream paid tribute to the producer on their Instagram page, sharing two photos.

View this post on Instagram

Andrew Weatherall 1963-2020.

A post shared by Primal Scream (@primalscreamofficial) on

Paying tribute on Twitter, The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess described Weatherall as a “good friend and inspiration”.

Sleaford Mods, meanwhile, called him the “king of cool”.

Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre added: “Very sad to hear about Andrew Weatherall this afternoon. Rest in power.”

Weatherall first rose to fame in British music after becoming one of the DJs in the UK’s acid house scene of the late 1980s. He was chosen to play sets at London nightclub Shoom, before establishing record label Boy’s Own Recordings and the production team Bocca Juniors.

While his most famous work arguably came with ‘Screamadelica’, Weatherall also remixed tracks by artists as wide ranging as Björk, Siouxsie Sioux, New Order, Manic Street Preachers, James and My Bloody Valentine.

He also produced ‘Tarot Sport’ for Fuck Buttons and The Twilight Sad’s third album, ‘No One Can Ever Know’.

Other tributes to Weatherall came from Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, who hailed him as “most one of the most talented persons I’ve ever known.”

“Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news. Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I’ve known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him,” wrote Welsh.

DJ Gilles Peterson added: “Hard to put into words the influence and impact Andrew Weatherall has had on UK culture… so sad to hear of his passing.”

DJ Peggy Gou also added her tribute, sharing a photo of her and Weatherall on Instagram and calling him “one of the most important & influential artists in the DJ world and beyond”.

More tributes have been pouring in from artists and DJs all across the planet, with Django Django, Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, Kelly Lee Owens and more all sharing their memories of Weatherall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.