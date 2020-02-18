Andrew Weatherall’s family thank fans for support following influential producer’s death

The family of Andrew Weatherall have thanked fans for their outpouring of support following his death.

The celebrated DJ and producer, known for his work on seminal records such as Primal Scream‘s ‘Screamadelica’, passed away yesterday (February 17) after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

In the wake of his death, tributes for the influential producer have poured in from fans and musicians who worked with Weatherall – including Primal Scream, The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and New Order’s Peter Hook.

Responding to the outpouring of support, Weatherall’s family said: “Lizzie, Bob and Ian would like to thank everybody quite literally everywhere for their lovely messages and tributes to Andrew.

“We know what a special person he was and are overwhelmed at the number of people who knew this too… and to hear their stories and how he influenced them is a real joy at such a raw and dreadful time. Please do what he would have wanted… creating, listening, dancing, but above all pushing boundaries.”

Weatherall first rose to fame in British music after becoming one of the leading DJs in the UK’s acid house scene of the late 1980s. He was chosen to play sets at London nightclub Shoom, before establishing the record label Boy’s Own Recordings and the production team Bocca Juniors.

While his most famous work arguably came with ‘Screamadelica’, Weatherall also remixed tracks by artists as wide ranging as Björk, Siouxsie Sioux, New Order, Manic Street Preachers, James and My Bloody Valentine.

He also produced ‘Tarot Sport’ for Fuck Buttons and The Twilight Sad’s third album, ‘No One Can Ever Know’.

One tribute to Weatherall came from the Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, who hailed him as “most one of the most talented persons I’ve ever known.”

“Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news,” Welsh wrote. “Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I’ve known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him.”

DJ Peggy Gou also added her tribute, sharing a photo of her and Weatherall on Instagram and calling him “one of the most important & influential artists in the DJ world and beyond”.