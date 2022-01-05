Andrew Weatherall‘s remixes for Heavenly Recordings have been compiled on a new album, due to arrive later this month.

The collection will be divided into two parts, ‘Heavenly Remixes 3 – Andrew Weatherall Volume 1’ and ‘Heavenly Remixes 4 – Andrew Weatherall Volume 2’, and is set to include the late Scottish DJ, producer, and artist’s mixes of original songs by Mark Lanegan, Saint Etienne, The Orielles, Doves, Gwenno, Sly & Lovechild, TOY, and Espiritu.

Heavenly Recordings’ Robin Turner, author of the book Believe In Magic: 30 Years of Heavenly Recordings, said of the release: “Andrew fed more Heavenly bands through the mixing desk than those of any other label.

Advertisement

“Consistently, he returned visionary music to the office, often in person for (at least) one ceremonial playback – a ritual that would involve the volume cranked up high and Andrew rocking back on his heels, eyes closed, lost in the alchemy of it all.”

Turner also spoke about Weatherall’s ability to “warp and twist originals into beautiful new shapes” that “might evoke Detroit techno one second and Throbbing Gristle the next, before wheel-spinning into something akin to The Fall produced by King Tubby.”

He continued: “Andrew’s studio adventures would always be guided by that early advice to destroy the source material. It’s why he was the first name that came up when remixes were discussed; the first number on the speed dial.

“Listening back to these remixes now – to thirty years of glorious outsider sounds – it bangs home again just how fucking good Andrew was.”

The full releases, covering vinyl and CD formats, are due for release on January 28 – you can pre-order them now via Heavenly Recordings’ Bandcamp page.

Advertisement

In the NME obituary of Weatherall, who died last year from a pulmonary embolism, Mark Beaumont wrote: “For many he will be remembered as a figure of enlightenment, opening doors and shattering barriers to wake young minds to the wide-reaching possibilities of dance music. His lingering message remains: don’t fight it, feel it.”