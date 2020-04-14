Andrew Weatherall’s second posthumous release expected to drop this week

A new posthumous single from the late Andrew Weatherall is expected to be released this week.

Titled ‘Pamela #1′, the four-track 12-inch will be released on Moton Records’ new sister label, Pamela Records. Pre-orders for the record were available on Phonica’s website until the site’s closure due to the pandemic. While there is no firm release date as of yet, Resident Advisor reported on April 11 that it would be out this week.

This will be the second posthumous release from the DJ and producer, following the ‘Unknown Plunderer’ / ‘End Times Sound’ 12-inch.

Advertisement

The legendary DJ and producer had written and produced ‘Pamela #1’ with his studio partner, Nina Walsh, before his death in February. Walsh shared writing credits and contributed samples for the release, which the pair wrote inside a studio dubbed the Woodleigh Research Facility.

“The great thing about not being signed to a major a label is that it’s liberating,” Weatherall had said of ‘Pamela #1’.

“No deadlines, no restraints, no pressures. The result – the creative process is completely free. There’s a blank canvas in the studio, you can pretty much go anywhere you want.”

You can listen to snippets of ‘Pamela #1’ on Phonica’s website. Hear the track ‘Slap And Slide’, which was premiered by The Ransom Note earlier this month, in full below:

In February, a massive 900 hours’ worth of mixes by Weatherall were shared by a group of devout fans, in wake of his passing. The collection features studio mixes, live recordings and radio shows spanning Weatherall’s entire career.

Advertisement

Andrew Weatherall passed away on the morning of February 17, 2020 from a pulmonary embolism. He was best known for producing Primal Scream’s third studio album ‘Screamadelica’, which clinched the first-ever Mercury Prize in 1992. He had met the band when he wrote a live review of Primal Scream for NME in 1989.

Weatherall was also known for his remixes for the likes of Björk, My Bloody Valentine, Happy Mondays and more.