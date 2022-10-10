Andy Bell releases ‘Flicker’ remix EP, announces two more EPs of acoustic songs and covers

Andy Bell has surprise-released an EP of remixes from his recent solo album ‘Flicker’, and announced that two further EPs – one comprising acoustic versions of ‘Flicker’ songs, and one comprising covers – will be released next month.

READ MORE: Andy Bell – Soundtrack Of My Life

Available to stream now – with an already-sold-out vinyl release slated to land sometime next month – ‘I Am A Strange Loop’ features six new takes on ‘Flicker’ tracks, contributed by the likes of David Holmes (who offers a ‘Radial Mycolog’ remix of ‘The Sky Without You’), Maps (who remixed ‘It Gets Easier’), Bdrmm (‘Way Of The World’) and A Place To Bury Strangers (‘World Of Echo’).

Listen to the full EP below:

Advertisement

<a href="https://andybell.bandcamp.com/album/i-am-a-strange-loop-ep">I Am A Strange Loop EP by Andy Bell</a>

Bell’s next two releases will arrive in a matter of weeks. A five-track EP, ‘The Grounding Process’, is set to come out on November 4, with the four-track ‘Untitled Film Stills’ following three weeks later on November 25. The former will consist of acoustic versions of songs pulled from ‘Flicker’, while the latter compiles four covers.

Three covers featured on ‘Untitled Film Stills’ had been released earlier as B-sides on singles from ‘Flicker’: ‘The Way Love Used To Be’ by The Kinks, ‘Our Last Night Together’ by Arthur Russell and ‘Light Flight’ by Pentangle. The covers will be joined on the EP by a previously-unreleased rendition of ‘Listen, The Snow Is Falling’ by Yoko Ono.

In anticipation of ‘The Grounding Process’, Bell has shared its acoustic version of ‘She Calls The Tune’. Have a listen below:

<a href="https://andybell.bandcamp.com/album/the-grounding-process-ep">The Grounding Process EP by Andy Bell</a>

Like ‘I Am A Strange Loop’, both ‘The Grounding Process’ and ‘Untitled Film Stills’ will be released on vinyl. Both of the latter released are expected to ship on November 25, with all three being pressed on colourways that correspond with their respective EP’s cover art. ‘I Am A Strange Loop’, for example, comes on a frosted clear disc with a pink splatter, while the splatter for ‘The Grounding Process’ is blue, and the one for ‘Untitled Film Stills’ is green.

Advertisement

Find pre-orders for the vinyl release of ‘The Grounding Process’ here, and for ‘Untitled Film Stills’ here.

Bell – who is also a member of Ride, and formerly played in both Oasis and Beady Eye – released ‘Flicker’ back in February via Sonic Cathedral. It was supported by the singles ‘Something Light Love’, ‘World Of Echo’ and ‘Lifeline’.