Andy Black shares his bizarre Morrissey story

Andy Black has recalled a bizarre story about Morrissey and his alleged refusal to go on stage with anything of the colours yellow and green.

The singer was taking NME‘s Show & Tell challenge when he remembered a strange incident when his band Black Veil Brides were sharing a venue with the former Smiths star.

“So maybe around 2011 or 2012, we were playing in a venue in San Francisco and the very following night Morrissey was playing at that same venue,” Black told NME. “I noticed that during soundcheck the stagehands that worked at the venue were angrily walking around stage and taking all of the gaffa tape off everywhere.

“So I go up to my tour manager and say, ‘Can you find out why they’re tearing all of the gaffa tape off the stage?’ He came back a few minutes later and goes, ‘Yeah it’s green and yellow and Morrissey refuses to go on stage if there’s anything that’s green and yellow on it, so they’re replacing all of the gaffa tape with blue gaffa tape’.”

He added: “I don’t know if that’s true or if someone was screwing with them, but that’s my Morrissey story.”

Black then went on to recall how Morrissey requested a table at Black Veil Brides’ residency at The Roxy, but left after three or four songs.

Last month saw Black release new solo album and graphic novel ‘The Ghost Of Ohio’. Head here to watch him tell us about the origin and inspiration of the project, as well as what the future holds for Black Veil Brides.

Black’s upcoming UK tour dates are below.

Friday July 5 – LONDON Electric Ballroom

Saturday July 6 – BRISTOL SWX

Sunday July 7 – GLASGOW Garage

Tuesday July 9 – MANCHESTER Academy 2

Wednesday July 10 – BRIGHTON Concorde 2

Thursday July 11 – BIRMINGHAM Institute