Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram to return for Mayoral DJ battle

Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram at set to go head-to-head again in another Mayoral DJ battle next month.

Burnham, The Mayor of Greater Manchester, and Rotheram, Metro Mayor of Liverpool City, will be taking part in their third charity battle on February 2 to raise money for homeless charity A Bed Every Night.

The event will take place at Liverpool venue Camp And Furnace, where the mayors will be joined by a host of famous faces including singer Rebecca Ferguson and Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay.

Their first clash on the decks took place online during the pandemic in 2020, following by a second face-off in December 2022 which raised over £25,000.

“We’re coming back but this time we’re heading over to Liverpool,” Burnham said in a press statement. “I was so proud of what we achieved with our DJ Battle last year, using the power of music and friendly rivalry to unite behind one powerful message, that homelessness has no place in Greater Manchester. It’s going to be bigger and better this time round, as we spread the fundraising and ramp up the noise over in Liverpool.”

Rotheram added: “I’m really looking forward to welcoming Andy and the rest of the Greater Manchester contingent to Liverpool – or the UK’s cultural capital as I like to call it! We’ve shown time and again that nowhere can throw a party quite like our area and we’ve got a fantastic line-up of famous faces joining us on stage for what promises to be an evening full of fun and great music.

“Most importantly though, it’s all in aid of a cause that’s very close to all our hearts. Together, we’re showing that the North West will always stand united in support of those who need it most.”

Tickets for the evening are available to purchase from here.

In a recent interview with NME, Burnham explained how he hoped the city’s inaugural Beyond the Music conference would “galvanise” the music industry, as issues affecting the industry continued to fall on “deaf ears” at Westminster.

He also spoke about how it was “just wrong” that the careers of young musicians were still suffering as they continued to face difficulties touring Europe post-Brexit.