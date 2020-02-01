Andy Gill, guitarist and founding member of legendary post-punk band Gang of Four, has died today following a short respiratory illness.

The news was announced in a statement posted today (February 1) on the band’s official Twitter account. “This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today,” the statement begins.

“Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.”

Signed by his bandmates John Sterry, Thomas McNeice and Tobias Humble, Gill is described as “one of the best to ever do it,” adding that “his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music.” Read the full post below.

Gill played guitar for Gang of Four since the Leeds band’s inception in 1976, alongside original members Jon King, Dave Allen and Hugo Burnham. Though the band’s line up changed several times over the years, Gill remained the sole original member of Gang of Four throughout – a career ranging from 1978 debut single ‘Damaged Goods’ to 2019’s ‘Happy Now’, their most recent studio album.

Gill was also a highly respected producer, not only on much of Gang of Four’s work, but several high-profile bands including Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Stranglers, Michael Hutchence, Killing Joke, Therapy?, The Jesus Lizard and The Futureheads.

The entertainment world has been paying tribute to Gill this evening, including Gary Numan, Tom Morello, Graham Coxon, Frankie Boyle, Primal Scream’s Simone Marie, and more.

Just heard that Andy Gill from Gang Of Four has died. That is tragic. Andy was a unique talent. — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) February 1, 2020

Andy Gill..R.i.P-💥💥

Gang of Four – Ether https://t.co/sOW87H8qy0 — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) February 1, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of Andy Gill. Gang of Four were one of the best and working with Andy on our early singles and first album set us on our path. A true gent. Absolutely gutted. — The Futureheads (@thefutureheads) February 1, 2020

rest in peace Andy Gill ❤️ — el-p (@therealelp) February 1, 2020

RIP Andy Gill. Long live Gang Of Four. https://t.co/aC3zzv5GjD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 1, 2020

So sorry to hear the awful news about the passing of Andy Gill of @gangof4official. We'll be playing something tonight between 9-9.30pm on @BBC6Music. Most likely on #NP6Music tomorrow too… https://t.co/6J8UGmQ1Qw — Tom Robinson (@freshnet) February 1, 2020

Sad to hear of the death of Andy Gill of the Gang of Four. An amazing and very influential guitarist. Loved seeing them live too, I was besotted.https://t.co/3upP3K4ZsL — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) February 1, 2020

RIP Andy Gillhttps://t.co/pE5tIWbBD8 — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) February 1, 2020

Such sad news 💜 u will be remembered and loved for all the music X thoughts and love to his loved ones and band x https://t.co/Hl3vO7AYRd — simone marie (@simonemarie4) February 1, 2020

RIP Andy Gill, Gang Of Four " Damaged Goods " will always remind me of being 19 and free. Thank you for that. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) February 1, 2020

So sorry to hear that Andy Gill from ⁦@gangof4official⁩ has died. A hugely talented musician / producer … love to all his family #RIP pic.twitter.com/kGXJdQKSNX — Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) February 1, 2020

Gill is survived by his wife Catherine Mayer, his brother Martin and “many family and elective family members who will miss him terribly” according to a separate press statement.