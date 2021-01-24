Angel Haze returns with powerful new single ‘Weight’

Angel Haze has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Weight’ below.

It’s a rare slice of new material from the New York rapper, who has not released a new album since 2015’s ‘Back To The Woods’.

“Y’all couldn’t take what I been through,” she raps on the song, addressing her detractors. “Yeah, silly n****s you was thinking I was buried/ But I soared/ Now y’all gone wish that I died in the psych ward.”

Referencing her time away from music, Haze adds: “Me and God had a real conversation/ He said get back on the occupation/ Then I went and took the lock and the combination.”

Watch the video for ‘Weight’ below.

In a statement discussing the new song, Haze said: “When I or anyone else listens to “Weight”, I want them to partake in the experience. Every single instrument is a testament to strength and colour. It is about how we grow our power. It’s about where to and how we carry everything we’ve had to survive, and then repurposing that energy.

“It took me quite some time to realise my weight, but now I’m too strong to hold. You will be too.”

Last summer, Haze detailed how police tweets “threw tear gas in our faces” as she attended a Black Lives Matter protest in California.

Going on to say that the “protest was peaceful,” Haze added: “[Police] just started being violent out of nowhere. Then blocked us in, hit and pushed us as we were trying to leave. These guys do not give a fuck.”

Haze came out as agender in 2015, though now prefers to go by singular (he/she) pronouns rather than the gender neutral ‘they’.