Angel Haze has shared a number of tweets from a Black Lives Matter protest in California, claiming that police “threw tear gas in our faces”.

Protests have been carried out across America and the world over the last week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday (May 25).

Tweeting their experience of a protest in Santa Monica, California this weekend, Haze wrote: “Fuckin cop just hit me with his baton as they threw tear gas in our faces. My fucking face feels like its going to melt off.”

Fuckin cop just hit me with his baton as they threw tear gas in our faces. My fucking face feels like its going to melt off — angel haze, barz 4 days (@AngelHaze) May 31, 2020

Going on to say that the “protest was peaceful,” Haze added: “[Police] just started being violent out of nowhere. Then blocked us in, hit and pushed us as we were trying to leave. These guys do not give a fuck.”

Haze then advised people in Santa Monica to “either find a place to hide or go home,” calling the protests “really crazy” and sharing video footage of the marches.

Our protest was peaceful. Nobody threw anything, nobody stepped over the like. Nothing. They just started being violent out of nowhere. Then blocked us in, hit and pushed us as we were trying to leave. These guys do not give a fuck. — angel haze, barz 4 days (@AngelHaze) May 31, 2020

This shit is really crazy. If ur in Santa Monica, either find a place to hide or go home. — angel haze, barz 4 days (@AngelHaze) June 1, 2020

Just got home. Took a cold shower and now that the adrenaline is gone, im in hella pain. Thank u all for sending love. This shit is crazy and for me is a first. Idc about anything other than being on the right side of history. — angel haze, barz 4 days (@AngelHaze) June 1, 2020

Halsey was also involved in a Black Lives Matter protest in LA this weekend, revealing on Twitter that she was hit by rubber bullets shot by police during the protest.

Speaking of her ordeal, Halsey said: “[The police] fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line. Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired,” while sharing photos of the altercation.

Many notable names in the music and entertainment industry have spoken up and demanded justice for Floyd’s death over the last week. Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.