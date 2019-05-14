Angel Olsen announces 2019 tour – including huge London show

Her last album was 2016's 'My Woman'

Angel Olsen has announced dates for a new tour that will see her play her biggest headline London show to date.

The American singer-songwriter, who released her third album ‘My Woman’ in 2016, kicks things off at New Jersey’s Asbury Park on October 30, 2019 and wraps the tour up with a show at London’s Eventim Apollo on February 11, 2020.

It will be Olsen’s first full band tour since late 2017. A press release notes that Olsen is set to debut “a brand new live show” on the tour – presumably meaning new music will be performed.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 17.

Angel Olsen tour dates 2019/2020

OCTOBER 2019

30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

Sharethrough (Mobile)

NOVEMBER 2019

01 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

05 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

07 – Austin, TX @ Levitation *

08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

18 – Montreal, QC @ mTelus *

19 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel 8

23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

DECEMBER 2019

02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory *

05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre *

11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

14 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

15 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

FEBRUARY 2020

11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

* with Vagabon

Last year, Olsen teamed up with Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament on ‘Safe in the Car’, the first offering from the bassist’s solo venture.

Olsen provided backing vocals on the swaggering, distorted track – which also features Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and Matt Cameron on guitar and drums respectively.