Angel Olsen announces new album ‘All Mirrors’ – watch the video for its title track

The singer has also extended her 2020 UK/European tour

Angel Olsen has announced details of her fourth album ‘All Mirrors’. Check out the title track below.

Back in May, the singer, who released her lauded ‘My Woman’ LP back in 2016, revealed a huge run of 2019 tour dates and her biggest London show yet for February 2020, which will now be behind the new record.

‘All Mirrors’ will come out on October 4, and is being previewed by a video for its title track. The clip is an intense, dramatic black-and-white thing, matching the building intensity of the track. You can watch it below.

Speaking of the new album, Olsen says: “In every way–from the making of it, to the words, to how I feel moving forward,

this record is about owning up to your darkest side, finding the capacity for new love and trusting change even when you feel like a stranger.”

In addition to the album details and new song, the singer has added a host of new European tour dates around her existing London show for early 2020. You can view those below.

‘All Mirrors’ follows ‘Phases’, a 2017 album of rarities and b-sides from the ‘My Woman’ era. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Leonie Cooper said: “‘Phases’ is a deeply autumnal album, perfectly for listening to while strolling down dimly lit side streets with crisp leaves underfoot.”

Olsen’s upcoming tour dates are below. Visit here for tickets and more information.

January

23 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

24 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala BUT

26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

28 – Geneva, CH @ Festival Antigel

29 – Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele

30 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

February

1 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

3 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

4 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

5 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

7 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

8 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

10 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom