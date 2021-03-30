Angel Olsen announces new box set ‘Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories’

Angel Olsen has announced a new box set, ‘Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories’, and shared a previously unreleased track – you can listen to ‘It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)’ below.

The box set features Olsen’s two most recent studio albums, 2019’s ‘All Mirrors’ and last year’s ‘Whole New Mess’, as well as a bonus LP and a 40-page book collection which includes unseen photos, handwritten lyrics and original song sketches.

‘Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories’ is set for release on May 7 via Jagjaguwar, but will be limited to just 3,000 physical copies. Speaking about the box set, Olsen said: “It feels like part of my writing has come back from the past, and another part of it was waiting to exist.”

Details of the box set’s bonus LP have also been announced, with the record featuring remixes, B-sides and a new cover of Roxy Music’s ‘More Than This’. You can see the tracklist for the ‘Far Memory’ bonus LP below.

1. All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Remix)

2. New Love Cassette (Mark Ronson Remix)

3. More Than This

4. Smaller

5. It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)

6. Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)

Olsen has previewed ‘Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories’ today (March 30) by sharing ‘It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)’, which you can hear above.

The song was originally recorded during the ‘All Mirrors’ sessions, and is an alternate version of the title track from ‘Whole New Mess’.

Back in October Olsen shared an 11-minute song, ‘Time Bandits’, on her Instagram.