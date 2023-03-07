Angel Olsen announces new EP ‘Forever Means’ and shares single ‘Nothing’s Free’

Angel Olsen is set to release a new EP and she has shared the first taster from the record ‘Nothing’s Free’.

Entitled ‘Forever Means’, the EP, which will be released digitally and on vinyl on April 14 via Jagjaguwar, “collects songs” from recording sessions from her last album ‘Big Time’ that “hold a common theme: within the wisdom borne from the twin stars of grief and love comes the realisation that there is no finish line, no destination or static end point to life while you’re living it,” according to a press release. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Olsen added: “Forever is to remain curious, never letting yourself think you’re finished learning or exploring, while trying also to be kind and honest”.

You can listen to the first track from the record below, which Olsen says is “about that point when self-denial breaks, and you notice how long you’ve been restraining who you are”.

She added: “It felt really difficult to exclude it from ‘Big Time’ but it felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place. For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.”

The EP will feature four tracks which have been co-produced and mixed by Jonathan Wilson. You can view the artwork below.

Of the record Olsen continued: “I was somewhere travelling stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking ‘what does forever really mean? What are the things I’m seeking in friendship or love, and how can forever be attainable if we’re always changing?’ Maybe the secret to ongoing love is to embrace change as part of love itself.”

Meanwhile, Olsen was recently added to this year’s End Of The Road Festival alongside King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Future Islands. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

She is also set to make an appearance at All Points East 2023 this summer alongside The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. You can buy any remaining tickets here.