Angel Olsen has debuted two new songs live online for a coronavirus charity.

The singer played a livestream concert from her home when she shared the tracks with the world for the first time on Saturday (April 11).

Olsen’s Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar concert was hosted to raise money via ticket sales for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort, and for her touring band and crew.

She performed a set that included songs from throughout her career, as well as covers of Roxy Music’s ‘More Than This’ and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Tougher Than the Rest’.

Listen below:

Olsen previously covered ‘More Than This’ in an Instagram video – watch it below. The original version of the track featured on the band’s eighth and final studio album ‘Avalon’, which was released in 1982.

In the clip, Olsen plays the track on an acoustic guitar in her house, with the video sepia-tinged and crackling with old-movie static. “More than this,” she captioned the post.

“Ever change your mind so bad? Happy birthday to all you stay at homes @cabeumer.”

Last year, the indie star released her latest album ‘All Mirrors’. In a five-star review, NME said: “Ultimately this record – her best yet – is about finding a different kind of love: the quiet self-examination after the dust of a break-up finally settles. Heartbreak comes and goes, and other people will always let you down.

“By looking in the mirror and gazing hard, with ‘All Mirrors’ Angel Olsen seems to conclude that by loving yourself, you’ll make it through the pain in one piece.”