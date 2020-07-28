“I had gone through this breakup, but it was so much bigger than that – I’d lost friendships, too. When you get out of a relationship, you have to examine who you are or were in all the relationships,” Olsen explained.

“I wanted to record when I was still processing these feelings. These are the personal takes, encapsulated in a moment.”

The accompanying video to ‘Whole New Mess’ was directed by Ashley Connor, who has worked with Olsen a number of occasions, helming the visuals for ‘Lark’, ‘All Mirrors’, ‘Shut Up’, ‘Intern’, ‘Tiniest Seed’ and ‘Hi Five’. She’s also provided videos for the likes of Sleater-Kinney, Beach House and MGMT.

See the full ‘Whole New Mess’ tracklist below.

1.Whole New Mess

2. Too Easy (Bigger Than Us)

3. (New Love) Cassette

4. (We Are All Mirrors)

5. (Summer Song)

6. Waving, Smiling

7. Tonight (Without You)

8. Lark Song

9. Impasse (Workin’ For The Name) 10. Chance (Forever Love)

11. What It Is (What It Is)

This evening, Angel Olsen will take to the stage to perform ‘Whole New Mess’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a five-star review of ‘All Mirrors’, NME wrote: “Ultimately this record – her best yet – is about finding a different kind of love: the quiet self-examination after the dust of a break-up finally settles. Heartbreak comes and goes, and other people will always let you down.”

