Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker tease new collaboration

Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker have teased a forthcoming collaboration, set to be released today (January 10).

Olsen and Van Etten teamed up last year on the collaborative track ‘Like I Used To’, while Baker also appears in another trio, boygenius, alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

Last week, the trio all posted identical messages to social media, sharing a blurry press photo of the three of them alongside the simple message: “Monday,” pointing at a January 10 release date.

No firm details have been revealed regarding the three-way collaboration, but keep your eyes peeled for the rest of today.

Back in September, Van Etten joined Olsen on stage at Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival to perform ‘Like I Used To’ after they performed an acoustic version of the track on late-night US TV the month prior.

“Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring,” Van Etten said at the time of ‘Like I Used To’’s release in May. “We highway high-fived many times along the way…”

Olsen added: “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on. The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Meanwhile, Baker’s boygenius played their first show together in three years for a charity event in San Francisco last November.

The indie-rock supergroup took part in the one-off benefit gig at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, with all proceeds from the event going to the Bay Area nonprofit Bread & Roses.