Angel Olsen teases new track and video ‘Whole New Mess’ coming next week

She's shared a fifteen-second snippet of new music

By Patrick Clarke
Angel Olsen CREDIT: Robin Little/Redferns

Angel Olsen has teased a new track and video titled ‘Whole New Mess’, which will be released next week.

The singer uploaded a fifteen second snippet of music and visuals and a link to a premiere of the video which will take place at 5pm BST on Tuesday July 28.

The video is directed by Ashley Connor has worked with Olsen a number of times, providing visuals for ‘Lark’, ‘All Mirrors’, ‘Shut Up’, ‘Intern’, ‘Tiniest Seed’ and ‘Hi Five’. She’s also helmed videos for Sleater-Kinney, Beach House and MGMT among others.

Olsen, whose most recent album was last year’s acclaimed ‘All Mirrors’, debuted two brand new songs during a livestream in aid of a coronavirus charity earlier this year.

The artist’s Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar concert was hosted to raise money via ticket sales for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort, and for her touring band and crew.

Olsen performed a set that included songs from throughout her career, as well as covers of Roxy Music’s ‘More Than This’ and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Tougher Than the Rest’.

In a five-star review of ‘All Mirrors’, NME said: “Ultimately this record – her best yet – is about finding a different kind of love: the quiet self-examination after the dust of a break-up finally settles. Heartbreak comes and goes, and other people will always let you down.”

