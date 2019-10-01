“I’m thrilled!”: Angela Lansbury has finally heard Chaka Demus & Pliers’ ‘Murder She Wrote’

Actor starred in the detective series from 1984-1996

Murder She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury has hailed Chaka Demus and Pliers’ reggae anthem of the same name.

The 93-year-old star, who appeared in the famous detective series from 1984-1996, was recently made aware of the track which shares the same name as the drama.

When CBC played the anthem she said: “That’s very funny. What are they a group? Oh, reggae. Oh, I’m thrilled to be part of reggae of course.”

The track was a huge hit in the UK and US in 1993. The music from the song is based on the Maytals’ 1966 song ‘Bam Bam’.

Along with Murder She Wrote, Lansbury also appeared in the Disney movies Bedknobs and Broomsticks and Beauty and the Beast.

In 2017, she was rumoured to be appearing Game Of Thrones season 7 but she ruled out the role. Since Murder She Wrote she has mainly stuck to theatre roles.

Chaka Demus and Pliers meanwhile, enjoyed further international success with ‘Tease Me’, which stayed in the UK Singles Chart for three months in 1993, peaking at Number 3 in July.

They followed that hit with a cover of Curtis Mayfield’s ‘She Don’t Let Nobody’ and a cover of the Top Notes’ ‘Twist and Shout’, which topped the UK Singles Chart in early 1994.

They had further UK hits with ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ and ‘Gal Wine’, with six hit singles in all taken from their album, ‘Tease Me’ which also charted at Number One on the UK Albums Chart in 1994, going on to receive gold certification, selling more than 500,000 copies.