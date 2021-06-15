Angels & Airwaves announce sixth album ‘LIFEFORMS’ and world tour

Angels & Airwaves have announced details of their anticipated sixth album ‘LIFEFORMS’, as well as a world tour that will kick off later this year.
The Tom DeLonge-fronted band will release the record on September 24, and confirmed its arrival by launching a renewable hydrogen capsule into space to play the world’s first premiere of the entire album.
Alongside the extravagant announcement, they have also shared the second track from the record ‘Restless Souls’, which you can check out in full below.
“‘Restless Souls’ in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity – because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult,” said Tom DeLonge.
He added of the new record: “This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path.”
You can check out the new tour dates in full below, with tickets going on sale here.
July 2021
31 Chicago, IL, Lollapalooza
September 2021
29 Riverside, CA, Riverside Municipal Auditorium
30 San Francisco, CA, Warfield
October 2021
2 Portland, OR, Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
3 Seattle, WA, Showbox SODO
5 Salt Lake City, UT, Union
6 Denver, CO, Filmore
8 Minneapolis, MN, Skyway
10 Detroit, MI, Filmore
12 Newport, KY, Ovation
13 Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works
15 Oxon Hills (DC), MD, MGM National Harbor
16 Columbus, OH, Express Live
17 Sayreville, NJ, Starland Ballroom
19 Phi, PA, Franklin Music Hall
20 Boston, MA, House Of Blues
22 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
23 New York, NY, Hammerstein
24 Norfolk, VA, NorVA
26 St. Petersburgh, FL, Janus Live
27 Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live
28 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
30 Dallas, TX, South Side
31 Austin, TX, ACL Live
November 2021
1 Houston, TX, House Of Blues
3 Phoenix, AZ, Van Buren
5 Los Angeles, CA, The Palladium
7 San Diego, CA, Soma
March 2022
10 Leeds, UK, O2 Academy
11 Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy
12 Manchester, UK, Academy
13 Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy
15 Nottingham, UK, Rock City
16 Bristol, UK, O2 Academy
17 London, UK, O2 Kentish Town Forum
20 Paris, FR, Le Trianon
22 Munich, GER, Tonhalle
23 Berlin, GER, Huxleys
25 Koln, GER, E Werk
27 Hanover, GER, Capitol
Tom DeLonge confirmed earlier this year that A&A’s sixth full-length record was “coming”, having previously shared various behind-the-scenes studio clips on Instagram. Further information on the project is yet to be revealed.
Ahead of LP6, Angels & Airwaves have released a string of singles: ‘All That’s Left Is Love’,Rebel Girl’ and ‘Kiss & Tell’.