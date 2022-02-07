Angels & Airwaves cancel UK and European tour: “FUCK COVID!”

Angels & Airwaves have been forced to cancel their UK and European tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tom DeLonge and co were due to begin the tour in March but the dates have now been cancelled due to continuing issues with COVID-19 and uncertainty surrounding travel overseas.

Posting the news on Facebook, the group wrote: “Friends, due to complications surrounding the ongoing COVID pandemic, we unfortunately have to cancel our upcoming UK/EU dates.

“We are absolutely gutted to not be making it back overseas this spring and are working on returning as soon as we can. Refunds will be available from your point of purchase. Thank you, we miss you- FUCK COVID.”

‘Lifeforms’ – Angels & Airwaves’ sixth full-length effort, and first in seven years following 2014’s ‘The Dream Walker’ – arrived last September via Rise.

Th group released several singles from the album including ‘Spellbound’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Restless Souls’ and ‘Losing My Mind’.

Speaking about the album to NME last July, DeLonge said that Angels & Airwaves would “go more raw and punk, with more guitars” on ‘Lifeforms’.

“Computers have made everything so easy, which is fun when you’re dancing with your friends at a bar,” he said. “But sometimes you want something to hit you the way punk bands hit us when we were younger.”

DeLonge also worked on his debut feature film last year, Monsters Of California. Speaking to NME, he cited the work of John Hughes as an influence, also describing it as what would happen “if Spielberg went back and made an R-rated indie paranormal film”.

More recently, DeLonge referred to his ex Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus as a “real life superhero” in an update on the latter’s cancer treatments, which Hoppus revealed last year that he had finally wrapped up.