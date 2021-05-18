Angels & Airwaves confirm arrival of new track ‘Euphoria’ later this week

Angels & Airwaves have confirmed that they will return tomorrow (May 19) with ‘Euphoria’, ahead of releasing their anticipated sixth album.

Posting on Twitter, the band shared a 30-second teaser video of a person riding a motorbike alongside the confirmation that “Euphoria is coming” and a release date of May 19.

Commenting on the clip, one fan wrote: “Tomorrow will be the longest day of my existence. CANNOT WAIT.”

The band’s last album came in 2014’s ‘The Dream Walker’, with frontman Tom DeLonge previously revealing that the band’s new music will sound like his side-project Box Car Racer.

The former Blink-182 musician confirmed earlier this year that A&A’s sixth full-length record was “coming”, having previously shared various behind-the-scenes studio clips on his Instagram.

DeLonge explained that the lead single from Angels & Airwaves’ forthcoming LP was “very BCR”, adding: “And that’s also why Rich Costey is mixing it, because he mixed the BCR album… As he gave it that feel you are describing.”

Back in October 2019, DeLonge shared a snippet of a new track which he said in the caption “kind of sounds like Box Car Racer”.

Ahead of LP6, the band have also released a string of singles: ‘All That’s Left Is Love’, Rebel Girl’ and ‘Kiss & Tell’.