Angels & Airwaves have shared a new video for their recent single ‘All That’s Left Is Love’ – watch it below.

The latest track from Tom DeLonge’s band came out in April, with all proceeds going to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“We never appreciate the connection we have with others until it’s gone,” DeLonge says of the new video, “and although we may not be able to change this first part of this story, we can for sure change the ending.”

Watch the video for ‘All That’s Left Is Love’ below:

Announcing the song back in April, and revealing their decision to donate proceeds from the track to a coronavirus relief fund, the band said: “Friends, as we are all stuck at home and watching these unfortunate world events unfold, we couldn’t help but notice little glimmers of light showing across the globe – revealing the positive side of humanity that sometimes gets lost in our day-to-day lives

“That, ultimately, is what this band has been about since day one: hope. With all of that in mind, we decided to channel our feelings into a song – of which all proceeds will go to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.”

Meanwhile, Tom DeLonge has said that he intends to play with Blink-182 again in the future. DeLonge left the band in 2015, replaced by Alkaline Trio‘s Matt Skiba.

“Everyone wants to know, ‘Are you guys gonna play again?'” DeLonge said. “Yeah, of course we are. We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody.”