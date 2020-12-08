Angus Young has revealed the AC/DC album that he belives “defines” the band.

The musician was taking part in a recent interview with Switzerland’s Radio SRF 3 when he was asked which of his band’s past record’s he would “put on to impress someone who has never heard of AC/DC”.

“‘Let There Be Rock’,” he responded. “‘Let There Be Rock’, for me, is the album.”

Elaborating on the reason for picking the band’s fourth studio record, released in 1977, Young explained: “And the reason why I like ‘Let There Be Rock’ is because my brother, George, who was producing it, when he said to us at the beginning, when we were making that record, he had me and Malcolm [late AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young], and he was sitting with us and he said, ‘What sort of album do you wanna do this time?’

“And Malcolm just looked at me, and he said, ‘We just want an album that’s just gonna be pure hard rock guitar’.”

He continued: “And I thought it was great, because everyone else in the world was into whole other genres – there was punk music, there was new wave; it was all this other stuff that was coming out – and I just thought, ‘This is pure magic’. And that album defined AC/DC in my eyes. That’s when I went, ‘This is a great band.'”

You can watch the conversation at the five-minute mark in the above video.

Young recently explained the title of AC/DC’s comeback record ‘Power Up’, which became the fastest-selling album of the year shortly after its release on November 13.

In a four-star review of the band’s seventeenth full-length, NME wrote: “This is, all considered, a kick up the arse at a time when we need it the most.”