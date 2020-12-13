Angus Young says ‘Love Song’ is the AC/DC song he regrets the most

Angus Young has revealed that ‘Love Song’ is the AC/DC song that he regrets the most.

Speaking in a new interview, Young was asked to name the “most regrettable AC/DC song” of all-time, and he answered by naming the first single from the band’s debut album.

“On our first album, ‘High Voltage’, we did a love song called ‘Love Song’. That was very different for us,” he told Vulture. “I didn’t know if we were trying to parody love songs of the time, because Bon [Scott, the band’s then-vocalist] wrote the lyrics. I don’t even remember what the words are.

Advertisement

“I remember that song because the guy who worked for us at our record label told us that’s what was on the local radio at the time – very soft music. His thought we should release that song, because it’ll probably get some airplay. I remember thinking, ‘Who in their right mind would want this to go out?'”

Young continued: “We were very fortunate, though, because all of the radio stations who had seen us live knew this was not who we were.

“So these stations started to flip the record over and play the other song, which was a cover of a blues standard called ‘Baby, Please Don’t Go’. We actually scored a hit from the B-side. That was the one saving grace of the song.”

Last week, Young revealed the AC/DC album that he believes “defines” the band.

The musician was taking part in a recent interview with Switzerland’s Radio SRF 3 when he was asked which of his band’s past record’s he would “put on to impress someone who has never heard of AC/DC”.

Advertisement

“‘Let There Be Rock’,” he responded. “‘Let There Be Rock’, for me, is the album.”

Meanwhile, AC/DC have shared a new video for their single ‘Demon Fire’.

The incendiary new video is the latest visual to come from the band’s chart-topping album ‘Power Up’, which arrived last month.