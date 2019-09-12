Animal activists urge Taylor Swift to cancel performance at Australia’s Melbourne Cup

"If Taylor Swift cares at all about other animals the way she appears to care about cats, she will cancel her show".

Animal activists have urged Taylor Swift to cancel her planned performance at one of Australia’s leading horse racing events.

The singer is set to to play two tracks from her new album ‘Lover’ at the Melbourne Cup on November 5.

“I can’t wait to come to Melbourne, and I can’t wait to come to the Melbourne Cup,” Swift said.

“I’ve heard so much about the race.”

However, the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses has now launched a campaign asking Swift to say #NupToTheCup.

“Taylor Swift has put money before compassion by agreeing to perform at the 2019 Melbourne Cup,” the group posted online.

“Horses are being killed for gambling profits and entertainment. If Taylor Swift cares at all about other animals the way she appears to care about cats, she will cancel her show and make a strong statement that animal abuse is unacceptable.”

Neil Wilson, the chief executive of the Victoria Racing Club, said of Swift’s performance: “To think you can come to Flemington and watch not only the race that stops a nation but see one of the world’s biggest – if not the biggest – entertainer perform for the cost of a general admission ticket is phenomenal.”

Swift is yet to respond to the controversy.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Swift tried to sue Microsoft over a chatbot which posted a string of racist messages online.