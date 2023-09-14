Animal Collective announce new album ‘It Isn’t Now’ and detail listening parties

Animal Collective have announced details of a new album, out later this month. Get all the details on ‘It Isn’t Now’ below.

The album follows last year’s ‘Time Skiffs’, while 2023 has seen the band record a soundtrack for the A24 film The Inspection and re-release their debut album and EP.

‘It Isn’t Now’ will be released on September 29 via Domino, and the band will host special listening parties ahead of its release.

Listen to first single ‘Gem & I’ and see the details of the listening parties below.

In a four-star review of ‘Time Skiffs’, NME said the band’s new album saw them find their footing once again, after a few records that “were so haywire that things regrettably got lost in the chaos”.

Last year, the band also cancelled a planned UK and European tour in support of ‘Time Skiffs’ that was supposed to kick off in Ireland, saying in a statement that as they were planning for the tour, they faced “an economic reality that simply does not work and is not sustainable”.

“From inflation, to currency devaluation, to bloated shipping and transportation costs, and much much more, we simply could not make a budget for this tour that did not lose money even if everything went as well as it could,” they continued.