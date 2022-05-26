Animal Collective cancel shows after members test positive for COVID-19

Animal Collective have cancelled the remaining shows on their current US tour after Avey Tare and Deakin tested positive for COVID-19.

The band are out on the road in support of their 11th studio album ‘Time Skiffs’, which came out back in February.

As Pitchfork reports, Animal Collective recently scrapped three scheduled gigs on the West Coast due to an unnamed member of their touring party contracting COVID. Today (May 26), the group issued a statement to explain that the virus had “hit us and hit us hard”.

“Both Dave [Portner, aka Avey Tare] and Josh [Dibb, aka Deakin] (each vaccinated and boosted) got very sick and are unable to play shows right now,” the message read.

“Continuing to tour at this moment would be harmful to their health and could contribute to longer term difficulties. We will have to cancel the remaining dates of our May-June tour.”

They continued: “Know that this is not a decision we make lightly; we were looking forward to playing for you in all of these cities, and we are working on making it up to you as soon as possible. We will see you in August.

“We were also looking forward to sharing a stage with Spirit of the Beehive – now is the time to support SOTB if you can; buy records and merch, as our loss now becomes theirs as well.”

The statement concluded: “Wear your masks, take care of each other, and we’ll see you as soon as we can.”

Animal Collective had been set to take to the stage in Bellvue, Colorado this evening ahead of further concerts in Denver, Kansas City, Houston, Dallas and other locations between now and June 4.

The band are still scheduled to appear at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid and Day In Day Out in Seattle, Washington this July and August respectively.

In November, Animal Collective will return to these shores for a UK and Ireland headline tour – check out those dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolans

3 – Dublin, Ireland – National Concert Hall

6 – Bristol, UK – SWX

7 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

9 – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s