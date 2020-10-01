Animal Collective have revealed that they’ve been at work on new material.

The Baltimore band released their latest studio album, ‘Painting With’, back in February 2016, and have since shared three EPs: ‘The Painters’ and ‘Meeting Of The Waters’ from 2017 and ‘Bridge To Quiet’, which arrived this summer.

Taking to their official Instagram account this week, Animal Collective provided fans with an update on what’s to come next.

“Hello! We’ve been deep in the process of recording some new songs hence our silence of late,” they wrote. “We have a few things cooking that we hope to get to you sooner then [sic] later.

“Wanted to send out some love and hope everyone is staying sane and healthy out there.” You can see the post below.

The message came as part of an announcement of new printed artwork from the band, which is being sold in a bid to provide “critical support to musicians and crews struggling right now”.

Only 50 of the signed prints were made – you can find further information here.

“All the profits will go to support Sweet Relief’s Covid-19 Fund, which provides funding to musicians and music industry workers for medical expenses, lodging, clothing, food and other vital living expenses to those impacted due to sickness or loss of work,” a description reads.

Upon the release of ‘Bridge To Quiet’, Animal Collective uploaded their full back catalogue to Bandcamp for its revenue waiver day.

In a review of the group’s latest studio album, NME concluded: “Overall, ‘Painting With’ is a dizzying, lurid treat, almost too much to take in, craving its natural habitat. And it’ll really come alive out in the wild.”