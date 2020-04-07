Check out this brilliant Billie Eilish and ‘Animal Crossing’ parody, ‘Bass Guy’

Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’ has been reimagined as an Animal Crossing anthem by a fan online – check out the ‘Bass Guy’ parody below.

The fifth instalment of Nintendo’s life simulation game – Animal Crossing: New Horizons –arrived last month, and has received a significant surge in popularity owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As well as playing the game, some users have utilised their extra downtime to offer up their own spin on its universe.

Advertisement

One of the latest parodies merges New Horizons with Eilish’s hit single ‘Bad Guy’ to present the challenge of catching bass throughout the Animal adventure. “Getting stupid during quarantine with our first full parody song!” wrote the Girlfriend Reviews YouTube channel.

“Cuz I’m the bass guy/ Always fishing trash guy/ Pretty crappy catch guy/ Nintendo please patch guy“, the lyrics in its chorus go.

At the time of writing, ‘Bass Guy’ has registered almost 550,000 views on the platform. “I don’t even play Animal Crossing and yet this may be the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen,” said one fan in the comments section.

This comes after Mark Hoppus performed Blink-182 and +44 songs acoustically during a recent Animal Crossing live stream. The musician played ‘Wasting Time’ from the 1995 Blink album ‘Cheshire Cat’ before taking on ‘Apple Shampoo’ from ‘Dude Ranch’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has reflected on her career decisions so far and spoken of her desire to “live in the moment”.