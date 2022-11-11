Anita Baker announces first tour for nearly 30 years

Anita Baker has announced she will be touring in 2023 for the first time in almost three decades.

The tour will take in fifteen arenas across North America, kicking off in Hollywood, Florida, in February, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her debut album ‘The Songstress’.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans,” rejoiced the eight-time Grammy winning singer songwriter in a press release. “Gonna bring some new music & special guests, too.”

Tickets will go on sale on November 17. You can buy your tickets here.

Baker will be making the following stops on her 2023 tour:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 11 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live

Tuesday 14 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

Friday 17 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

MAY

Wednesday 10 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

Friday 12 – Long Island, NY, UBS Arena

Sunday 14 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

JUNE

Friday 30 – Chicago, IL, United Center

JULY

Sunday 2 – Detroit, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wednesday 22 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Friday 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

DECEMBER

Friday 15 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Sunday 17 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Friday 22 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

Saturday 23 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

Baker spent much of 2021 attempting to regain ownership of her masters from her former label Elektra, telling her fans early in the year not to purchase or play her music on streaming platforms until the issue was resolved. She announced on Twitter in September 2021 that “all my children are coming home” and that fans were now in the clear to stream her music once more.

Chance The Rapper evidently had a part to play in helping Baker regain ownership of her masters, though the singer has not elaborated on exactly how. Earlier this year, she publicly thanked him during a concert in Las Vegas after spotting him in the crowd.

“Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine, by way of the music industry, and by way of helping me to get ahold and ownership of my master recordings?” Baker said before pointing out Chance in the crowd, who stood up as the audience applauded.