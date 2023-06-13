Anita Baker asks Babyface to “call off” his “crazy” fans in Twitter spat

Anita Baker has been receiving criticism online from Babyface‘s fans, and asked the singer to “call off” the social media hate.

Baker is currently on the ‘Songstress’ tour, her first tour in nearly 30 years, with Babyface supporting her. Last month, his opening set in Newark was cut short after starting nearly two hours late and Baker has complained about his sets being too long.

Due to her complaints about the Indianapolis-born singer running over the allotted time, Anita Baker has received backlash online.

Advertisement

On June 11, the BET Lifetime Achievement Award winner took to Twitter to explain her disappointment, alluding that Babyface is going over his contractual set time and making her late.

Baker wrote, “It was 9:30pm. Contractually?… It was waaay past time [for] the headline performer to be on stage”, adding that she was not the one in the wrong and that she hopes her “fan base and reputation is restored.”

It was 9:30pm.

*Contractually?…

It was WAAAY Past time 4 the Headline Performer, to be On Stage/Anita Baker

Support Act ❤️did Not Perform.

I have No Contract with Support Act❤️Not my Call

I Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert pic.twitter.com/es6PJGNOmz — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 11, 2023

This Truth? Will never Reach all of the Places & People that The Slander & Intentional Fake News has been, *deliberatly Sent 2*

I dont really, do Press. It's Exhausting. I simply prefer to Sing🎼❤️

I'm Praying the Truth reaches My Global🌍🌏 Fan Base & My Reputation is Restored pic.twitter.com/5ZLYJ9ZNNu — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 11, 2023

Not P.R. worthy, 2 simply say, maybe Promoter/Others? Said, Performance Slot has passed⏰ Massa, Alerts the Industry Blogs & media & Say ANITA BAKER, is responsible… Her name will Get Attention. Industry Bloggers will Intimidate & Bully her N2 fearful silence pic.twitter.com/myNK4JJ4LF — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

Some Babyface fans then tried to discredit the Ohio singer’s claims by not acknowledging him as her opening artist.

Advertisement

One wrote: “With all respect did you call THE Babyface a support act lmao.” Baker responded: “Dearest one, you are not privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is special guest/support act on my tour. This false narrative of a co-headliner is creating unrealistic expectations [and] aggression from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys the truth.”

Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest❤️/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth https://t.co/avBuMPO60b pic.twitter.com/oOeSVfg7DZ — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

As you can see… Some of his fans, are Not accepting of the Reality, that he is Contracted, as Special Guest/Support, on My Tour Some even want to hurt me…

Crazyyyy. Town. pic.twitter.com/RlqpkRuGYk — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

She referred to Babyface’s fan base as “Kenny’s crazies” after one fan wrote, “Anita jailhouse baker pleaseeee. Your ego dims your light & diminishes your message every time. Put some respect on peoples name. That man holds more Grammys than you. I’ve heard you are a nasty piece of work and no one wants to work w/ you. Do better ‘songstress’.”

Good Morning, to… Kenny's Crazies, who continue to Harrass https://t.co/pb6NdpEO0W — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

She then asked for the 64-year-old to “call off” his fans who were “harass[ing]” her.

“Please call off your fans,” she wrote. “I have been only kind and supportive of you as the special guest/support on my tour.”

Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour

ABXO🎼 https://t.co/1nxnrcqL5j — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

He hates, Beyonce, as well

Kenny's Crazies https://t.co/VLTqIX5rWb — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

I Fought & WON🤣 that Case tOO! 20 YEARS Ago🤣And NOW, i'm More Successful Than EVER🙌🏾

it does'nt Diminish @Babyface, Mngr Conracted, as My Special Guest/Support Act, to HELP Expose, him 2 My Arena Size Fan Base… It HELPs Him… Bye, to Kenny's Creepy Crazies https://t.co/pb6NdpEO0W pic.twitter.com/Jo4Us8zjNg — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

There is A White man, behind these Grown Black Men… harrassing Me & Gaslighting, My Fans. Because he Cant take over, this Tour… sO? He wants to Destroy it.

Kenny's Crazy Narcissist@Babyface call off, your Boys https://t.co/z8M3JH3yUO — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

The tour honours the 40th anniversary of Anita Baker’s debut album, ‘The Songstress’ in 1983. It started on February 11 this year at Hollywood’s Florida’s Hard Rock Live and will wrap up on will wrap on December 23 in Oakland’s Oakland Arena. You can find tickets here and check out the remaining dates below.

The US ‘Songstress’ tour dates are

JUNE

30 – Chicago, United Center

JULY

2 – Detroit, Pine Knob Music Theatre

NOVEMBER

18 – Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

22 – Memphis, FedEx Forum

24 – Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

DECEMBER

15 – Houston, Toyota Center

17 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

22 – Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

23 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

In May 2022, Anita Baker thanked Chance The Rapper for helping her reclaim her masters whilst performing at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. “Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine, by way of the music industry, and by way of helping me to get ahold and ownership of my master recordings?” she said, before gesturing for Chance The Rapper to come out. Taylor Swift also congratulated her on getting her masters back.

Meanwhile, in August 2021, Babyface helped Earth, Wind & Fire refix their 1975 song ‘Can’t Hide Love’ alongside Lucky Daye.